What LB Drew Sanders’ injury means for rookie Jonah Elliss

The Denver Broncos were dealt a blow to the linebacker position when it was reported that second-year linebacker Drew Sanders tore his Achilles tendon during a mid-April workout with the team, which will cause him to miss most, if not all of the 2024 season.

Luckily for Sanders, Achilles tendon recoveries have become quicker and quicker, as evidenced by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season, and nearly came back to play for the Jets late in the year. Also in Sanders’ favor is his youth and a much-improved Broncos training staff, who will help him recover in time to hopefully make an impact later in the year.

With Sanders’ injury, it opens the door for rookie pass-rusher Jonah Elliss to fill the gap. Elliss will be able to improve his skills during the Broncos’ end-of-May workouts and through training camp behind already-established linebackers Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning. He already has a great example to follow in Bonitto.

During the 2023 season, Denver traded linebacker Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers, opening the door for Bonitto to start. In 2022, Bonitto had a rocky rookie season, only posting 1.5 sacks, and 14 total tackles. After the midseason Gregory trade, Bonitto showed tremendous growth, finishing 2023 with eight sacks, 30 total tackles (23 solo, seven assisted), 13 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

Elliss now has the chance to step up in a big way, while the talented Sanders rehabs his way back into the lineup.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire