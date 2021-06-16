LB Dont’a Hightower bluntly clears up retirement rumors

As the New England Patriots wrapped up their second day of mandatory minicamp, linebacker Dont’a Hightower had to clear the air regarding some rumors from the offseason.

Speculation was swirling as to whether or not he would retire before the 2021 season. But it’s safe to say he’s not thinking about retiring and the linebacker addressed those rumors when asked about them directly. While talking with the media on Tuesday, he made it clear he plans to be a member of the Patriots this season.

Hightower indicated he did not know where the retirement rumors were coming from. He returned to the Patriots last week during OTAs, as he looks to be a leader on the new-look defense.

I don’t know what y’all want for me to say, man. I’m here. I’m working. I’m in minicamp, bruh. I’m not here to write a story for you, dawg. I’m here to work, man. I’m here. I don’t know what else y’all want me to say. If I wasn’t here, then I think that would be something to talk about. But I’m here. Hopefully that knocks all those questions out.

With Hightower officially putting retirement rumors to rest, it will be intriguing to see what type of production he will give New England in 2021.

