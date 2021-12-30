LB Devon Kennard is latest to land on COVID list for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals suddenly have depth issues at outside linebacker. On Wednesday, they placed outside linebacker Devon Kennard to the COVID list, joining fellow outside linebacker Markus Golden and others.

By landing on the list Wednesday it means, even with updated guidelines for league protocols, he will be unable to be activated before the Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Kennard would have been in line to start on Sunday in place of Golden. Instead, it leaves them with Chandler Jones, Dennis Gardeck and rookie Victor Dimukeje at the position. Isaiah Simmons can also play outside linebacker.

The Cardinals now have four players from the 53-man roster on the COVID list — Kennard, Golden, offensive lineman Sean Harlow and cornerback Breon Borders. Another — safety Javon Hagan — is on the practice squad COVID list.

List

Rams take NFC West lead as rest of division loses in Week 16

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



