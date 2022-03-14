LB Dennis Gardeck gets 3-year, $12 million deal to return to Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy on the first day of NFL free agency. However, all their initial moves have been to re-sign their own free agents.

The latest is a fan favorite. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, linebacker and special teams standout Dennis Gardeck has come to an agreement to return to the Cardinals on a three-year, $12 million contract.

Gardeck has been with the team since 2018 when he made the squad as an undrafted rookie. He has been a special teams standout since entering the league and even added some pass rushing.

In 2020, he had seven sacks in only 94 defensive snaps before tearing his ACL.

He returned in 2021 and did not have any sacks, but with his multi-year deal, the Cardinals anticipate him being more than just a special teamer.

He had 14 tackles and four quarterback hits on defense and led the team with 13 special teams tackles in 2021.

He will return as a rotational pass rusher and special teams ace.

