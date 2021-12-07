LB Will Compton says he’s signed back with the Raiders

No, this isn’t a two-year-old post. Linebacker Will Compton is signing with the Raiders. Or at least he’s saying he is.

I am signing with the Raiders, per source — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 7, 2021

Compton was a midseason addition to the Raiders in 2019, spending the final nine games of that season on the team, starting four games. He spent the 2020 season with the Titans, appearing in 12 games.

This year, he spent most of his time on his podcast Bussin With the Boys.

It was on that podcast, that he opened up about how complicated things were under Raiders former defensive coordinator, Paul Guenther. He also described what he sees as the right qualities in a DC, which seem to describe Gus Bradley pretty well.

“I am not a coach. But being around football for a very long time what you want to see in a coach is somebody who can coach, who can teach, who can teach game plans and who can help players understand why you’re building a scheme in the first place for game planning,” said Compton. “You want to be able to inspire your athletes. You want to be relatable to guys. You want to be optimistic. You want to be somebody to go in and you know is going to have a good attitude because you’re all going to figure it out together.”

Just as when he was added to the team two years ago, the Raiders are suddenly very banged up at the linebacker spot. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia mentioned four of the team’s linebackers who are currently day-to-day with injuries, including starters Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton. While 2020 starter Nicholas Morrow has yet to see the field this season from an injury he suffered in training camp.

Welcome back, Will.