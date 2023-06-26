LB competition, top safety, Brock Purdy and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans

It is the end of another week in the NFL offseason, making it time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

LB competition

Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are two linebackers we know will be in the starting lineup for San Francisco. The third job is up for grabs. Here is a rundown of the position.

Nothing new on Brock Purdy, which is good?

There isn’t anything new with Brock Purdy in his recovery from elbow surgery, but that is good news. There is still optimism that he will be ready to go in Week 1.

Top safety a surprise

Touchdown Wire released its list of this year’s top safeties. Both 49ers safeties were mentioned but it was Tashaun Gipson who made the top 11, not Talanoa Hufanga. Hufanga did receive honorable mention.

Predicting the starting offense

What might the 49ers’ starting offense look like? Niners Wire’s Kyle Madson takes a shot at it.

49ers' starting defense?

How about their starting defense? Madson also makes his predictions there.

