LB Christian Harris might be the most under appreciated Houston Texan

Former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. His rookie season was eventful but flew under the radar.

In 12 games, 11 of which had Harris starting, he had 74 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one sack and an interception.

Though the Texans finished the season as one of the worst teams in the league in 2022, there are young players scattered all over the roster which makes for somewhat of a bright future.

One of those young players is Harris. However, he’s not often talked about when the future of Houston is brought up. A recent CBS Sports article by Cody Benjamin took notice of that.

Harris was named as the Texans’ most under-appreciated player heading into the 2023 season.

“A third-round Alabama product in 2022, Harris was busy in 11 rookie starts, chipping in all over the field with six tackles for loss, five pass deflections and three QB hits,” writes Benjamin. “New coach DeMeco Ryans has since hailed his ‘God-given ability’ as a future three-down starter, signaling an expanded role — perhaps as a sort of coverage chess piece a la Fred Warner with the 49ers.”

Houston’s front office appears fond of former Alabama players as they also drafted wide receiver John Metchie III in 2022 and selected EDGE Will Anderson Jr. No. 3 overall in 2023.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Harris and other former Crimson Tide players in the NFL.

