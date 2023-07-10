LB Christian Harris may be most under appreciated player on the Texans

The Houston Texans have a roster of overlooked talent.

Thanks to the franchise being in rebuild mode, firing a coach in each of the past two seasons Nick Caserio has been general manager, and the 3-13-1 debacle from 2022, the perception is the Texans may be devoid of talent.

Caserio and new coach DeMeco Ryans have done their part to upgrade the roster with sensational rookies such as quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson. However, the blue chips from the draft class will generate their own buzz, as will second-year running back Dameon Pierce, safety Jalen Pitre, and cornerback Derek Stingley.

Nevertheless there is still talent on the Texans that could stand the attention.

According to Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports, the most under appreciated player for Houston is second-year linebacker Christian Harris.

A third-round Alabama product in 2022, Harris was busy in 11 rookie starts, chipping in all over the field with six tackles for loss, five pass deflections and three QB hits. New coach DeMeco Ryans has since hailed his “God-given ability” as a future three-down starter, signaling an expanded role — perhaps as a sort of coverage chess piece a la Fred Warner with the 49ers.

Harris’ stats came in a Tampa 2 scheme. No doubt the emphasis for Houston’s defense will be different in 2023 compared to last year as the Texans’ defensive line will have an emphasis on attacking.

The Texans appear to have cornerstones up front with Anderson and on the backend with Pitre and Stingley. If Harris were able to seize his level of the defense, the former Alabama product would receive appreciation quickly.

