LB Channing Tindall is the forgotten Georgia defender but could be fit for Cowboys

The reigning college football champions, are a draft factory right now. Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall is a legit prospect and the fact he isn’t one of their top-5 prospects is more a statement about them than him. Tindall was quite decorated coming out of high school as he ranked as the No. 5 OLB nationally, No. 103 overall prospect nationally and the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina. He was a consensus four-star prospect, and earned his way to the the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. At Georgia he moved to inside linebacker and it all came together and his last season of play.

In 2018 to 2020 he saw just 19 total solo tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. In 2021 he saw a jump in number to 35 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. So does his increase in production project favorably on his pro potential? Does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s dive into his film to find out

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 230 pounds

Jersey Number: 41

Tackles (2021): 35 solo tackles, 67 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Tennessee (2021), Michigan (2021), Alabama NC (2021)

Best Game: Tennessee (2021)

Worst Game: Michigan (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Might be in the running for his worst trait next to coverage. Doesn’t explode when he changes direction and it results in him being in a trail position when pursuing ball carriers to the sideline. Showed improvement in the playoff against Michigan.

Processing Speed: More of a read and react type of player, rather than natural instincts; but he flows to the football well.

Tackling: Has good closing speed and is a sure tackler, seldom instances of a ball carrier that was in his grasp, escaped it.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Attacks with some power, but it is not an overwhelming amount. When he engages with offensive lineman, he would rather win with finesse moves.

Versatility: Likely limited to a two down player early on. He needs to develop in coverage and with the NFL moving to a passing league, it limits Tindall’s immediate impact early on.

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: 0 pass deflections and 0 interceptions in his career. It seems Georgia did its best to keep him off the field in passing situations. In the limited reps I saw, he was just responsible for middle of the field; he had active feet during the play.

Motor/Effort: Has very good motor and effort. Often see him chasing ball carriers down to the sideline.

Block Shedding: Has an effective dip and rip move he likes to use when rushing, other than that doesn’t have a wide range of moves to disengage from blocks. He likes to bull rush and use the knock back from the offensive lineman to readjust his plan and optimize his ability to disengage from the block.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Saw him line up at edge a couple snaps, one time he looped inside on a stunt, he gained leverage well and attempted to rip through the offensive lineman. Has decent ankle flexion and that helps him win leverage.

Run Defense: Takes on contact from oncoming blockers well, and does well to disengage from it. Strikes with enough initial hand power to disengage almost instantly from the blocker. Fills run lanes well. Takes good pursuit angles to the ball carrier.

Strengths:

Looked limited in his range early in the 2021 season, but that looked to improve as the season went on. Consistent tackler and takes good pursuit angles. Above average run defender.

Weaknesses:

Coverage is the glaring weakness that pops off his tape. Didn’t tally an interception nor a single pass deflection in his collegiate career. Was often off the field on passing downs, unless he was sent on a blitz. Lacks a wide range of pass rushing moves and that effects his ability to disengage from blocks.

Fit with the Cowboys:

At the moment he is an effective two-down linebacker who is a liability in coverage. They drafted Jabril Cox last year who is an excellent coverage linebacker.

If he was drafted by the Cowboys, Tindall could start or be a rotation piece on first and possibly second downs when it is more likely a run scenario as he is an adequate run defender and sure tackler. However, he would need to be subbed off the field on obvious passing situations to mask his coverage deficiency. He could be seen as a viable replacement for Leighton Vander Esch, who has returned to Dallas on a one-year deal.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 11.5 Block Shedding (10) 7.5 Processing Speed (10) 8.5 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 7.2 Coverage Ability (10) 6 Run Defense (10) 8.2 Motor/ Effort (5) 4.75 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 9 Tackling(10) 9 Versatility (10) 6

Final Grade:

77.65, 3rd round player

