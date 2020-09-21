LB Cale Garrett visits with Vikings

Anthony Barr’s injury is a big blow to a Vikings linebacker unit that was already looking a little thin.

Minnesota still has Eric Kendricks and Eric Wilson, both of whom were decent in the loss to the Colts. But after that it’s Troy Dye, Ryan Connelly and that’s it.

He’s not as established as Barr, but Minnesota has brought in a linebacker for a tryout: Cale Garrett.

Garrett, a player out of Missouri, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He was cut from Tennessee’s 53-man roster this offseason, then didn’t sign to the Titans’ practice squad.

Of course he probably wouldn’t be a starter, but he might pan out as decent depth for the Vikings.