Breaking news:

No. 9 FAU continues unreal NCAA tournament run, advances to Final Four

LB Bobby Wagner returning to Seattle Seahawks

Barry Werner
·1 min read

You can go home again … in the NFL.

After a year with the Los Angeles Rams, star linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning to the Seattle Seahawks.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Saturday that Wagner will receive a one-year contract worth $7 million.

Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his career as a Seahawk. He played in 151 games for Seattle, starting 150.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories