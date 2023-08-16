LB Blake Cashman appreciates playing in Texans’ ‘punch first’ defense

The term “defense” has conservative connotations of holding a position. In the modern NFL where the game is tilted towards the offense, sometimes defenders would prefer to attack.

The intention of Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans’ scheme is it provides for opportunities to attack, which is why fifth-year linebacker Blake Cashman appreciates the philosophy of the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

“It allows the defense, and the offense as well, but the scheme [allows us] to punch first,” Cashman told reporters Aug. 13 after training camp practice. “It’s all about attacking and getting off the ball, and then based off that, it’s just run and hit. So, being able to fly around and play fast with having quick keys, it’s fun for a defensive player — especially a linebacker.”

Although Cashman is in his first year with Ryans and second with the Texans, this is not the 27-year-old’s first time in such a defense. The former New York Jets 2019 fifth-rounder spent 16 games over three seasons with the AFC East club. In his final year, Cashman played three games in new coach Robert Saleh’s system, also a former 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017-20 and Ryans’ immediate predecessor.

Said Cashman: “It’s a very similar defense, very, very similar. It’s a scheme where, like I said before, we attack first, and it allows you to run and hit.”

Cashman admits picking up the Texans’ version has been easier.

“Just the techniques and the fundamentals that is required of the defense, that transition from when I was with New York to here has been a lot easier than learning new schemes in the past,” said Cashman. “So, it’s been great for me.”

Cashman started for the Texans in their 20-9 win over the New England Patriots on Aug. 10, registering nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps.

