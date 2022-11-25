LB Ben Niemann quietly has been important part of Cardinals’ defense

The Arizona Cardinals have two linebackers that get a lot of attention in Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, both of whom were first-round draft picks who have had important roles in 2022. They also have a quiet but important linebacker in Ben Niemann, who has been playing an important role.

He has stepped up in a big role since Nick Vigil got injured.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been very impressed by him.

“Ben is a guy who from, Day One, who has been exact in his assignments,” Joseph said Thursday. “When you are playing with a lot of young guys with talent, you need guys like Ben to be exact. He is a part of the machine and you can count on Ben to always do his part.”

He is a great example for Simmons and Collins.

“He’s a defensive favorite because he’s a guy who does it right. That’s football,” he said. “You have to have guys who are going to do it right so Isaiah and Zaven and Budda (Baker) can make their plays.”

He is the disciplined stalwart in the middle of the field.

“He makes his plays when they come to him, he’s a very clear communicator,” he added. “He’s pretty good in coverage, too.”

He will get to see his brother, who plays for the Chargers, this weekend.

