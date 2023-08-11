LB Ben Burr-Kirven ready to play in his first game back

The Seattle Seahawks are moments away from their first action of the 2023 preseason. Finally, after months of waiting, football is nearly back.

It is not just back for fans around the Pacific Northwest and country, but it is also back for a certain Seattle Seahawk. Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven is set to enjoy his first NFL action since his devastating knee injury back in the 2021 preseason.

Ben Burr-Kirven in the middle of the #Seahawks’ defense pregame, readying to play in his first game since he tore his ACL and had major nerve damage in his leg Aug. 21, 2021, in a preseason game. Doctors told the former ⁦@UW_Football⁩ LB he’d never play again. Here he is pic.twitter.com/AkpKB01qTo — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 11, 2023

Gregg Bell is right in the tweet above. Burr-Kirven was under the impression he would not be able to resume his football career. His ACL was torn, but also suffered tremendous nerve damage which affected his leg. Burr-Kirven being able to play is nothing short of a medical marvel, thanks to an experimental surgery.

Burr-Kirven has a long way to go to make the final roster, but there’s a reason why the Seahawks wanted him back even after two years of not being able to play. A strong showing tonight against the Vikings will go a long way for continuing his dream of professional football.

