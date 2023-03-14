LB Azeez Al-Shaair expected to sign with Titans

It appears Azeez Al-Shaair’s time in a 49ers uniform is coming to an end. ESPN’s Dianna Russini on Tuesday reported Al-Shaair is expected to sign with the Titans after spending four years in San Francisco.

Al-Shaair originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie after the 2019 draft. His rise in their defense was swift thanks in part to an injury to fellow LB Kwon Alexander. That moved rookie LB Dre Greenlaw into the Will LB role and pushed Al-Shaair into the Sam LB role where he earned four starts.

His rise continued in 2020 when he started five games and notched his first-career interception. By 2021 he was a staple in the 49ers’ LB corps and started 22 of the 25 games he played over the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

In 56 games in red and gold, Al-Shaair racked up 199 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire