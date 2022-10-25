LB Avery Williamson wakes up with 'GMFB'
Linebacker Avery Williamson shares his thoughts on Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis, his favorite tailgate, and more with the "GMFB" crew.
Linebacker Avery Williamson shares his thoughts on Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis, his favorite tailgate, and more with the "GMFB" crew.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
Andy Behrens examines the week's priority adds as fantasy managers deal with more injuries and navigate the Chiefs and Chargers being on bye.
During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide. The move wasn’t flagged. It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during [more]
Jakobi Meyers wasn't afraid to stick up for quarterback Mac Jones after the Patriots' ugly loss to the Bears on Monday night. He had a candid take on how the QB situation unfolded.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
The Bears dismantled the Patriots in primetime. Josh Schrock hands out grades from a dominant performance.
Is this a sign of things to come with NFL officiating?
Minerva junior runner Owen Grubb died after a tree struck him in the head following Saturday's Division II boys district race in Cambridge, Ohio.
Here are the winners and losers from the Patriots' 33-14 loss to the Bears
Penn State is a big underdog at home this weekend against Ohio State according to BetMGM.
Season-changing injuries, backfields in flux, quarterback changes: Denny Carter covers it all in his Week 8 waiver wire breakdown. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens offer up a trio of potential waiver wire options for week 8 — Giants' Daniel Jones, Broncos' Greg Dulcich and Chargers' Josh Palmer.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens try and solve the Week 8 waiver wire for fantasy football managers, but first they go through all of the news of the day.
Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts about Monday night's thrilling win over the Patriots.