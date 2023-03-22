LB Anthony Walker returns to Cleveland on another one-year deal

He is back once again! After visiting with the Washington Commanders, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has agreed to return to the Cleveland Browns on his third straight one-year deal as NFL free agency continues. Expect Walker Jr. to be penciled in as the starting MIKE linebacker in 2022 as the Browns may look to draft a young guy for him to mentor and take over in 2023.

Walker Jr., who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3, should be back in time for training camp given the timing of his lower-body injury. Known as a top-tier leader and mentor in the locker room, there is not a better player to bring back as this team transitions to a new defensive coordinator in 2023.

More Free Agency!

