LB Anthony Walker Jr. visiting Commanders today

As the Cleveland Browns continue to look for upgrades to their roster, they may be set to lose one of their own as week two of NFL free agency begins. Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is set to visit the Washington Commanders today as the free agent looks for a new deal after back-to-back one-year deals in Cleveland.

Walker Jr., who is universally loved as a locker room leader in Cleveland, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 and should be ready to go in training camp. As the Browns look for a linebacker as well, they can hope Walker Jr. remains on the table for them.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire