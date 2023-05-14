LB Andre Smith signs with Falcons

The Falcons added a veteran linebacker to the roster on Sunday.

Andre Smith announced that he’s heading to Atlanta via a Twitter post with a photo of his contract signing. No terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Smith had six tackles in five games with the Titans last season. He signed with Tennessee in November after being released by the Bills in October.

Smith spent the previous two seasons with Buffalo, but was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 campaign for violating the league’s PED policy. The 2018 seventh-round pick played his first two seasons with the Panthers before being traded to the Bills in 2020.

