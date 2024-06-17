Lazio working on move for Calvin Stengs

Transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla claims that the 25-year-old Feyenoord attacking midfielder Calvin Stengs, is close to a move to Serie A side Lazio, with negotiations now at an advanced stage.

Stengs still has three years left on his current deal in Rotterdam, but his club are understood to have given the green-light for a switch to Serie A, for a fee in the region of €12M.

Lazio’s recent sale of Luis Alberto to Saudi Pro-League side Al-Duhail, is expected to help finance the deal.

The Dutch giants paid Nice €6M for the player in the summer of 2023 and his impressive performances in the Eredivisie last term, where he scored six times in 29 appearances and more importantly, chipped in with 14 assists, have brought him to the attention of several other big clubs around Europe.

Initial reports claimed that Feyenoord had valued their player at €20M, Pedulla states that this was never their intention and that both parties are happy with the current asking price.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN