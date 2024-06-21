Lazio Winger Struggles to Impress in Italy Loss to Spain at Euro 2024

Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni made his Euro 2024 debut for Italy in their 1-0 loss to Spain, failing to show much of note.

The Azzurri picked up an important 2-1 win over Albania in their opening match of the European Championship but were unable to replicate that resilience against Luis de la Fuente’s side, suffering a painful defeat after a Riccardo Calafiori own goal.

21 Jun 2024, 6:00

Zaccagni is the only Lazio representative in Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad. He was briefly joined by Ivan Provedel in the preliminary team, but the goalkeeper was dropped in favour of Napoli’s Alex Meret before the tournament.

LazioNews24 highlighted how Zaccagni was given negative ratings by the majority of the Italian newspapers for his 26-minute appearance in Italy’s loss to Spain, having replaced Federico Chiesa in the second half.

Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera both gave the 29-year-old a rating of 5, whilst Corriere dello Sport were a little more forgiving with a 5.5. Il Messaggero were the kindest, awarding the Lazio winger a rating of 6.