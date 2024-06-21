Lazio Wait for Feyenoord Response After Offer for Talented Playmaker

Lazio have submitted an offer to Feyenoord for Calvin Stengs and are now waiting for a response as they look to close out a deal.

Biancocelesti sporting director Angelo Fabiani quickly identified the 25-year-old Dutch playmaker as one of his top options to replace Luis Alberto this summer following the Spaniard’s transfer to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio Wait for Feyenoord Response After Offer for Talented Playmaker

21 Jun 2024, 7:00

Lazio Negotiations With Hatayspor Talent Stall

21 Jun 2024, 5:00

Lazio Set Sights on Young Montenegrin Winger

21 Jun 2024, 4:30

Stengs shined in his debut season with Feyenoord, picking up eight goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie giants. He arrived last year from OGC Nice for just €6 million, a bargain fee in hindsight.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Lazio have been in close contact with Feyenoord and would be willing to send Gustav Isaksen in exchange for Stengs, although they’d like another €2-3 million in addition.

If the Eredivisie side accept these terms, a deal could be closed in the coming days. Otherwise, the Biancocelesti may have to pay around €10 million plus add-ons for the 25-year-old, who has already given his green light to the move.