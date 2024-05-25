Lazio vs Sassuolo | Serie A | Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineups

Lazio will be hoping to close out their season in a positive fashion when they host Serie B bound Sassuolo in their final game of the season.

The Serie A clash between the Biancocelesti and the Neroverdi kicks off at 20:45 local time on Sunday 26th May at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

To find out how to watch Lazio vs Sassuolo in your respective country, check out this verified list of international TV listings.

Lazio Team News, Injuries & Probable Lineups

Lazio have continued to look positive under Igor Tudor in recent months and will be keen to secure a spot in the Europa League with a positive result against Sassuolo, who they beat 2-0 back in October.

Injuries & Suspensions

Lazio’s only injury is third-choice goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, out with a knee issue. Nicolo Casale is unavailable through suspension.

Starting Lineup: Igor Tudor’s Probable Selections

Lazio (3-4-2-1): Provedel; Patric, Romagnoli, Gila; Marusic, Rovella, Vecino, Felipe Anderson; Kamada, Zaccagni; Immobile.

Sassuolo Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineups

Sassuolo are unable to escape the relegation zone, forcing them down to Serie B for the 2024-25 season. They’ve only won one of their last nine games and the mood is generally low in Reggio-Emilia.

Injuries & Suspensions

The Neroverdi cannot count on the injured Samu Castillejo, Uros Racic, Domenico Berardi and Martin Erlic. Matheus Henrique is unavailable through suspension.

Starting Lineup: Davide Ballardini’s Probable Selections

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Cragno; Toljan, Kumbulla, Ferrari, Doig; Lipani, Obiang, Volpato, Thorstvedt, Laurienté; Pinamonti.