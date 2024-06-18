Lazio Veteran Rejects Offer From Como as Trophy Hunt Continues

Lazio veteran Pedro has reportedly rejected an offer from newly promoted side Como as he looks to win a trophy in the Italian capital.

The 36-year-old Spaniard has been with the Biancocelesti since August 2021 after leaving Roma on a free transfer, proving a useful figure during Maurizio Sarri’s time in charge. In the 2023-24 season, he picked up three goals and one assist across 45 matches.

Pedro signed a contract extension with Lazio last summer and now has one year left on his deal, leading to some doubt surrounding his future ahead of the transfer window. He is not expected to play a leading role in Marco Baroni’s new project.

Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) details how Pedro was contacted by Como coach Cesc Fabregas, who was keen to work with his former Spain teammate in Serie A next season.

The 36-year-old politely declined the offer, wanting to win a trophy with Lazio before the end of his career.