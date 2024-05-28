Lazio & Tudor At Crossroads – Three Possible Replacements Revealed

The future of Lazio coach Igor Tudor is reportedly uncertain ahead of crunch talks with the club’s hierarchy.

The Biancocelesti appointed the Croatian in March following the departure of Maurizio Sarri. The 48-year-old immediately implemented drastic changes to the playing style and tactical formation, leaving several players struggling to fit into the system.

The Situation Surrounding Igor Tudor’s Future

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio would like to keep Tudor at the helm, but this could leave them with a host of squad problems, as some players aren’t happy with the manager’s methods. This includes Matteo Guendouzi who has already expressed his desire to leave following recurring altercations with the coach.

Moreover, the likes of Gustav Isaksen and Manuel Lazzari find themselves ousted. Therefore, Lazio will soon hold talks with the former Juventus defender to discuss their market plans. If the two parties manage to reach a compromise, they will move forward together. Otherwise, they could opt for an early divorce.

Potential Replacements Revealed

In the latter case, Pedullà names Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano as a possible replacement. The latter is well-accustomed to the 4-3-3 system, so he should be able to work with the squad that was assembled under Sarri’s watch.

The other candidate mentioned is former Lazio star Sergio Conceicao who has recently ended a lengthy stint at Porto, but the journalist believes he’s in advanced negotiations with Marseille.

Finally, Monza manager Raffaele Palladino could also emerge as a possible solution, if he were to remain available.