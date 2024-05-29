Lazio Top Scorers in the 2023-24 Season

Lazio did not score as many goals during the 2023-24 Serie A season as they did during the 2022-23 season when they notched 59 markers. Furthermore, the Lazio top scorers have all been bunched together, too, as you can see when you look at the Lazio stats; their six leading scorers all have between 4 and 7 goals.

Ciro Immobile: 7 Goals

The 7 goals Immobile has scored during Lazio’s 2023-24 season pale in comparison to the 36 goals the striker scored during the 2019-20 season, the 27 goals he scored during the 2021-22 season, or even the 12 goals he scored during the 2022-23 season. But they’re still enough to land Immobile on the top of the Lazio top scorers list once again this year. His most noteworthy goal came in February during a 3-1 victory over Cagliari when he scored the 200th goal of his Serie A career. He has solidified himself as one of Lazio’s best players ever this past year.

Mattia Zaccagni: 6 Goals

Unfortunately, the Lazio attacker was unable to match the 10 goals he scored during the 2022-23 season. However, he still put up a respectable 6 goals, including an important goal in a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in April.

Matías Vecino: 6 Goals

The former Inter Milan midfielder only managed to score a pair of goals during the 2022-23 season, his first with Lazio. But he has bounced back during the team’s 2023-24 campaign by scoring 6 goals. The goal he scored during a May matchup against Empoli was one of his most impressive goals of the season, as it helped Lazio eke out a 2-0 win and win their fourth match in five tries.

Felipe Anderson: 5 Goals

While the Brazilian midfielder wasn’t able to match the 9 goals he scored during the 2022-23 season, but he was still one of the Lazio top scorers again this season in his final year in Rome. His most important goal of the 2023-24 season may have come during an April match against Salernitana when Lazio were booed by their own fans at home. He scored just 6 minutes into that match and added a second goal later to give Lazio fans plenty to cheer about.

Luis Alberto: 5 Goals

Although Alberto hasn’t ever led Lazio in scoring since joining the team for the 2016-17 season, he has been a model of consistency. He has scored 47 goals, giving him an average of between 5 and 6 goals per season. He once again scored 5 goals this campaign, so he was right on pace for his usual average. His best goal of the season came in April when he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Genoa. It was his first goal after revealing that the 2023-24 season would be his final season with Lazio.

Valentín Castellanos: 4 Goals

Even though the 2023-24 season was Castellano’s first with Lazio, he didn’t let that stop him from jumping right into the fray when it comes to the list of Lazio’s top scorers. He added 4 goals to the Lazio total, with 2 goals coming within five minutes of each other during a 3-2 win against Frosinone in March.