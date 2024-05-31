What Lazio Told Unhappy Midfielder Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Matteo Guendouzi made his feelings apparent ahead of the summer, but Lazio have sent a clear message to the unhappy midfielder.

The 25-year-old Frenchman quickly proved himself to be one of the best signings of last summer’s transfer window upon his arrival in the Italian capital, managing to impress in a new system under Maurizio Sarri.

Guendouzi’s performances began to drop a little following the mid-season arrival of Igor Tudor, a coach he never saw eye to eye with during their time together at Olympique Marseille, creating concerns ahead of the summer.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Guendouzi had told Lazio that he was keen to leave the club this summer due to his poor relationship with Tudor, but the club told the Frenchman to remain patient, having no intention of selling him in the coming months.

Despite the interest from the Premier League, the Biancocelesti consider the 25-year-old to be an essential part of the squad for the future, and so have made it clear that the midfielder needs to take time to see how things play out in the capital.