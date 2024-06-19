Lazio In Talks To Beat West Ham To Winger

Lazio are holding talks with Juventus in their pursuit of West Ham United target Matias Soule in the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus are keen to cash in on the Argentinian winger following his impressive loan spell at Frosinone last season.

West Ham are interested in taking him to London but are only prepared to pay half of Juventus’ €40m asking price this summer.

Leicester and Southampton also have their eyes on Soule but the winger is now being seriously pursued by Lazio.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the Serie A giants have made a serious move to try and sign the 21-year-old winger this summer.

Lazio want to add more teeth to their attack in the ongoing transfer window and Soule has emerged as a key target.

Club president Claudio Lotito is personally leading the negotiations with Juventus to try and set up a deal for the player.

Lazio are trying to seek a formula that could satisfy all parties without them having to overpay for Soule this summer.