Lazio Submit Offer for Man Utd Exile Followed by Juventus

Lazio have reportedly submitted a significant offer for controversial Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Biancocelesti are hard at work on the hunt to bolster the squad available to coach Marco Baroni and have identified a number of important targets including Salernitana’s Loum Tchaouna, Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin and Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Last summer, Lazio were one of the clubs interested in Greenwood, who was exiled from Manchester United following his serious legal troubles. The Englishman was charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour. Charges were dropped four months later due to outside factors.

The Times claims that Lazio submitted an offer worth around £30 million or €35 million for Greenwood, who will be sold by Manchester United this summer.

Juventus and Napoli have also been heavily linked with a move for the controversial English winger, who has divided fans in Serie A.