Lazio Submit First Offer for Exciting Dutch Winger

Lazio have already submitted an initial offer for Hellas Verona winger Tijjani Noslin as they look to add another reinforcement to Igor Tudor’s attack.

The Biancocelesti have already been active ahead of the summer transfer window, working on finalising a deal for Salernitana forward Loum Tchaouna, who is set to cost around €8 million and could take over from the departing Felipe Anderson on the right wing.

30 May 2024, 6:00

Lazio are planning further changes in the summer, especially with Pedro possibly on the way out, and are on the hunt for another winger to strengthen Tudor’s frontline, prompting them to turn focus to Hellas Verona.

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have proposed a €12 million offer to Hellas Verona for Noslin, believing the Dutchman would be the right figure to strengthen the attack.

The Gialloblu are asking for around €15 million and talks between the two clubs are continuing, with a strong relationship between the pair.