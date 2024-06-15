Lazio Still Working on Deal for Interesting Hatayspor Midfielder

Lazio had hoped to find an agreement for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru this week but talks are still ongoing with Hatayspor.

The Biancocelesti are hard at work setting up a number of deals for the summer transfer window following the sale of Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail for around €10 million. Marco Baroni is setting up his new project alongside president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Angelo Fabiani.

Lazio are on the cusp of securing deals for Feyenoord playmaker Calvin Stengs and Salernitana winger Loum Tchaouna, and have shown no signs of slowing down as the transfer market continues to approach.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio are still in the thick of talks with Hatayspor for Dele-Bashiru, who has put the Italian side at the top of his wish list despite interest from a number of other clubs.

The Biancocelesti had hoped to agree a deal over the last few days, but a further step forward is needed to close out a transfer. Regardless, confidence is high on both sides that an agreement will be reached soon.