Lazio step up Stengs talks as deal close with Feyenoord

Lazio are intensifying negotiations for Feyenoord creative midfielder Calvin Stengs and hope to do a deal for €12m plus bonuses.

According to Sportitalia, the club had already looked at Stengs back in the January transfer window, but decided to step up talks now after selling Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail for circa €11m.

There was another meeting with his representatives and Feyenoord directors today, which took them closer to a possible agreement.

Stengs on track for Lazio

Although some had suggested that the asking price was €20m, the Italian sources are confident a deal can be done at €12m plus add-ons, making it more or less an operation paid for by the Luis Alberto sale.

Feyenoord are also said to be interested in Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen, but it would be a separate negotiation rather than any exchange deal.

Stengs is 25 years old and has three goals in eight senior caps for the Netherlands.

He was only purchased from OGC Nice a year ago for €6m, so his price-tag has doubled thanks to eight goals and a whopping 18 assists in 43 competitive appearances this season.