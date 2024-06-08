Lazio Star Ready to Complete Al-Duhail Transfer

Lazio star Luis Alberto will head off to Qatar in the coming days to complete his transfer to Al-Duhail, ready to end an eight-year spell in Rome.

The 31-year-old Spanish midfielder has long made clear his desire to leave the Biancocelesti this summer and a handful of clubs quickly emerged to explore a possible deal, with Qatari side Al-Duhail ultimately proving the most serious.

Negotiations between Lazio and Al-Duhail were not simple but an agreement was eventually reached, with the Qatari side ready to pay circa €11 million plus add-ons for the midfielder, who has never been far from controversy during his time in the Italian capital.

As highlighted by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Luis Alberto is currently in Seville celebrating his 10th anniversary with his wife Patricia and will jet off to Qatar on Sunday to complete his transfer to Al-Duhail, ready to put pen to paper on his lucrative contract.

The Spanish midfielder has been a key feature of the Biancocelesti squad over the last eight years, scoring 52 goals and providing 79 assists across 307 appearances, being a creative and unpredictable figure at the club.