Lazio Star on Invaluable Italy Goal: ”I Didn’t Think Twice”

Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni emerged as the ultimate hero for Italy after scoring the decisive last-second equalizer in the Euro 2024 clash against Croatia on Monday night.

The defending European champions were facing a possible early exit as they found themselves trailing following Luka Modric’s opener. Nevertheless, Zaccagni came off the bench to produce a sensational strike at the death, thus securing the Azzurri’s passage to the Round of 16.

The 29-year-old expressed his great joy in his post-match interview ( via La Lazio Siamo Noi).

I’m very happy, for me and for the whole team it was a special evening. This draw allowed us to finish second and set up a clash against Switzerland in the next round.

Zaccagni agrees that this was likely the most important goal of his playing career, while revealing that he didn’t hesitate to shoot.

Yes, I think this was the most significant goal I have ever scored. I didn’t think too much, as soon as I received the ball, I didn’t think twice. I took the shot and it went well. I have to thank Calafiori who gave me a lovely assist.

Zaccagni Ecstatic with Invaluable Italy Strike

Many fans and observers had a flashback of Alessandro Del Piero’s unforgettable goal against Germany in the 2006 World Cup semi-final while watching Zaccagni’s curler, and the Italy star is certainly enjoying the comparison.