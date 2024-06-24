Lazio speaking to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood move

Lazio have opened negotiations with Manchester United about a possible move for Mason Greenwood who is now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the club from the Italian capital has stole a march on Serie A rivals Juventus by contacting the Red Devils to try to find an amicable agreement for the 22-year-old.

The Red Devils currently value their player at €30M, which would be beyond what the Biancocelesti could afford. Despite an initial no from the Premier League side to an offer of €20M plus a 50 per cent share in any future sale, Lazio chiefs are understood to be continuing their pursuit.

The club from the Eternal City are looking for a replacement for Felipe Anderson, who is out of contract this summer and set to leave after six years in the capital.

Juventus are also interested in Greenwood, who spent last season out on-loan at Spanish side Getafe, scoring eight goals in 33 La Liga appearances.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN