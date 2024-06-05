Lazio Set Sights on Young Partizan Striker

Partizan striker Samed Bazdar has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Lazio as they look to bolster their attacking ranks for next season.

The Italian capital side will most likely continue to rely on the services of club captain Ciro Immobile for another year, while Taty Castellanos will be looking to cement himself as the club’s main striker in his second campaign at the Stadio Olimpico. Yet, the management will be looking to add a third option to the fold, ideally a young one.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio have set their sights on Bazdar, a 20-year-old Serbian striker who climbed his way up the ranks at Partizan. The Biancocelesti consider him an alternative to Hellas Verona star Tijjani Noslin who made an immediate positive impact in Serie A following his arrival in January.

As reported yesterday, the Dutchman would cost Lazio circa €20 million. On the other hand, Bazdar has a more affordable price, varying between €7M and €8M in addition to bonuses.

Moreover, the journalist believes Lazio could have an advantage in their negotiations with Partizan, as the Belgrad club’s sporting director Ivica Iliev used to be a Messina player back when current Lazio director Angelo Fabiani was in charge of the southern Italian club.