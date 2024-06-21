Lazio Set Sights on Young Montenegrin Winger

Hammarby winger Viktor Djukanovic has become the latest name to be linked with a summer move to Lazio.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Biancocelesti will be looking to strengthen their attacking department, and the young Montenegrin could be an addition to Marco Baroni’s ranks.

The 20-year-old rose through the ranks of Podgorica before joining Swedish top-flight club Hammarby in January 2023. Last season, he contributed with three goals and an assist in 16 appearances across all competitions. Di Marzio adds that Hammarby have set their price at €7 million. The player’s contract is valid until December 2027.

Lazio Add Viktor Djukanovic to the Shortlist

Djukanovic is a right-footed player who primarily plays on the left flank as an inverted winger. Therefore, he could become an understudy for Mattia Zaccagni who plays in a similar role. The latter has recently extended his contract with Lazio until June 2029.

The youngster is considered one of the most exciting talents in Montenegro. Hence, he represented the national team through all age groups, and eventually made his senior debut in June 2022. The winger has thus far earned four international caps with the first team.