Lazio Sent Ultimatum by Al-Duhail After Declining Offers for Star Midfielder

After declining two offers, Lazio have been sent an ultimatum by Al-Duhail as talks for Luis Alberto continue.

The Biancocelesti aren’t willing to let the 31-year-old Spanish midfielder leave the club for free this summer, despite his prior statements, and have been in close contact with Qatari side Al-Duhail for the last few weeks.

26 May 2024, 9:00

Al-Duhail’s first offer for Luis Alberto was around €7-8 million and was quickly rejected, as was their €10 million follow-up, leaving things uncertain a month before the summer transfer window opens up.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio are willing to let Luis Alberto leave for around €12 million plus add-ons, but Al-Duhail have sent an ultimatum, wanting a response within 48 hours.

The Biancocelesti need to send 25% of the sale to Liverpool due to a clause in his initial transfer from England, leaving the Roman club in a difficult spot. Selling the Spaniard would save the club around €4m net per season in wages.