S.S. Lazio have sent emissaries to Manchester to discuss Mason Greenwood deal

Italian side S.S Lazio have reportedly sent emissaries to Manchester to pursue an agreement on a deal for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.

The future of the 22 year old is one of the hottest topics surrounding Old Trafford this summer, as it has become clear that he has no future at the club where he came through the youth ranks.

After a wonderful loan spell at Getafe, it was assumed that his future would be in Spain with a number of La Liga giants following his progress with much interest.

Nonetheless, there have been a series of rumours involving Italian clubs as of late, such as Lazio and Juventus, who are said to be very interested in sealing a deal for the striker.

It was even relayed here yesterday that United may be tempted to include Greenwood in a package for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

In spite of this, Lazio may be the side with the greatest interest of all in the Englishman as Italian sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that “Lazio are working on deals for Lazar Samardzic and Greenwood.”

“Lazio have sent emissaries to Manchester to deal with Greenwood, a winger leaving United and followed by the Biancoceleste club for some time.”

The Rome-based club originally tried to sign Greenwood last summer before he went to Getafe on loan.

Lazio are also said to have made a £17 million bid for him which has been rejected as it falls short of United’s valuation.

It has also been reported that the Italians are willing to include second choice keeper Christos Mandas in a deal to convince the Red Devils.

Whilst this strategy is unlikely to work, they do seem the club most interested in forcing a move for the former academy star.

What is clear is that the sale of Greenwood would do much to assist United’s PSR restrictions, so fans will surely be hoping for a quick deal to unlock funds to allow the club to carry out numerous other transfers needed to start next season off on the best foot possible.





