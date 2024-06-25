Lazio send delegates to UK to discuss potential deal for Manchester United forward

Lazio are among the clubs working on a potential deal to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

The Italian side are planning on how they will strengthen Marco Baroni’s side this summer.

Reports in Italy suggest they want young talented players with two players listed as prime targets.

Greenwood along with Lazar Samardzic from Udinese are among Lazio’s targets this summer and the Biancoceleste club met with United and Udinese for talks on Monday.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio sent emissaries to Manchester to discuss a potential deal for Greenwood.

Di Marzio adds that Lazio have followed Greenwood for some time, after being linked with a loan move for the forward last year before he signed a temporary deal with La Liga outfit Granada.

Greenwood has also been linked with moves to Juventus, Napoli and Valencia. It is understood that his preference is to remain in Spain since he has no future at Old Trafford.

United hope to fund striker signing by selling Greenwood

iNews understands United are looking to recoup around £30million for Greenwood. The signing of a new forward will become a top priority once extra money is generated.

It is understood that Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is a top target. The Netherlands centre-forward is currently in Germany competing at the European Championship, however, United are in talks with his agent.

The report adds that three Italian clubs are preparing bids for Greenwood as United look to raise funds for a squad overhaul this summer.

