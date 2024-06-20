Lazio Reject Premier League Offer for Talented Goalkeeper

Lazio have received an interesting offer from the Premier League for talented backup goalkeeper Christos Mandas.

The 22-year-old Greek shot stopper joined the Biancocelesti from OFI Crete last summer in a deal worth around €1.3 million, a price that looks like a bargain in hindsight. He was brought in to provide some cover for number one Ivan Provedel.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio Reject Premier League Offer for Talented Goalkeeper

20 Jun 2024, 6:00

Lazio Submit Offer for Man Utd Exile Followed by Juventus

20 Jun 2024, 5:00

Sassuolo Winger Offered to Lazio as Alternative to Hellas Verona Star

19 Jun 2024, 14:30

Mandas was thrust into action in March, when Provedel suffered a painful ankle injury. The Greek goalkeeper shined across his 12 appearances, keeping six clean sheets and conceding just nine goals, quickly showing his potential between the posts.

As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio, a Premier League club submitted an offer to Lazio for Mandas, worth around €10 million plus €5 million in add-ons. The proposal was rejected by Claudio Lotito, who has no intention of losing the 22-year-old.

The Biancocelesti want to retain both Provedel and Mandas, believing the latter can grow into a key long-term figure for the club.