Lazio Reignite Interest in Thrilling Juventus Target

Lazio have reportedly made contact for Udinese ace Lazar Samardzic as they consider competing with Juventus for his signature.

Biancocelesti sporting director Angelo Fabiani has identified a number of important targets for Marco Baroni’s new squad ahead of the summer transfer window and is hard at work setting up deals for Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin.

Lazio have also set their sights on various other interesting players like Gent left-back Archie Brown, Hammarby winger Viktor Djukanovic and Feyenoord midfielder Calvin Stengs. Rumours claimed of interest in Mason Greenwood, but a deal for the controversial Manchester United winger doesn’t seem realistic.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio have asked after Samardzic as they consider a possible move for the Udinese midfielder, having already registered their interest in the last two transfer windows. Juventus are also interested, but he’s not considered a priority at this stage.

The 22-year-old Serbian midfielder could likely leave the Friulian outfit for around €15-16 million plus add-ons, a fairly high fee for the Biancocelesti considering Claudio Lotito’s hesitance to invest too heavily into a single player.