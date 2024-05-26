Lazio Reignite Interest in Talented Mexican Winger

Lazio have reignited interest in UNAM Pumas winger Cesar Huerta as they look to bolster their attack in the summer.

The Biancocelesti are preparing to lose Felipe Anderson in the summer, with the winger having decided to return to Brazil to play for Palmeiras, and Pedro could also depart, having just over a month left on his contract in the Italian capital.

Igor Tudor is expecting a number of reinforcements to arrive this summer as he works to kickstart a new project at Lazio, needing players suitable for his fast-moving attacking football, pushing Claudio Lotito and Angelo Fabiani to look around for the right transfer targets.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio believe Huerta would be a low-cost and interesting option to add to Tudor’s squad this summer, appreciating the 23-year-old’s impressive work with UNAM Pumas.

Whilst his non-EU status complicates matters, his €6-7 million price tag makes him a convincing option for Lotito and Fabiani.