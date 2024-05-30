Lazio Reignite Interest in Talented Fiorentina Left Back

Lazio are working to bolster their four-man defence under Igor Tudor and have reignited interest in Fiorentina left back Fabiano Parisi.

The Biancocelesti have already started to make moves in the summer transfer window, working on closing out a deal for Salernitana’s Loum Tchaouna and submitting their first offer to Hellas Verona for Tijjani Noslin.

Lazio also want to pick up a new left back, with Tudor unconvinced about Luca Pellegrini and Elseid Hysaj, and one of their targets is Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens, but he’s not the only one on the list.

As reported by La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have started to reignite their interest in Parisi, who struggled to settle with Fiorentina after joining from Empoli last summer for €10 million.

The 23-year-old saw just 1451 minutes of action across 21 league matches for the Viola, unable to displace Cristiano Biraghi in the starting lineup, and has started to grow a little unhappy in Florence, opening the door for the Biancocelesti.