Lazio ready to offer Man United goalkeeper Chrīstos Mandas as part of deal for Mason Greenwood

Lazio ready to offer Man United goalkeeper Chrīstos Mandas as part of deal for Mason Greenwood



Lazio are reportedly prepared to offer Manchester United a player as part of the deal to land Mason Greenwood this summer.

Greenwood is a man in demand! After a successful 2023/24 loan spell in Spain with Getafe, the forward is of interest to several clubs in Europe and even in Saudi Arabia.

Some of the teams mentioned to be keen on signing Greenwood and offering him his next permanent home include Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and of course, Lazio.

Lazio attempted to add the Carrington academy graduate to their ranks last summer but a deal collapsed at the last minute, paving the way for him to seal a move to Getafe instead.

The Serie A outfit are back in for the 22-year-old and a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that they opened talks with United to get a transfer done.

It was stated that negotiations took place over an initial £30 million fee that could rise with performance-related add-ons. United are believed to want around £40 million to part ways with Greenwood permanently.

Italian press later claimed that Lazio’s offer for Greenwood was actually nowhere near as high as initially stated and was worth just £17 million.

Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato) now explain that Lazio are set to get creative in their efforts to lure Greenwood to Stadio Olimpico.

Le Aquile are ready to offer United an €18m fee plus 22-year-old shot-stopper Mandas. Last month, United were linked to Mandas, who is also wanted by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Lazio are also open to forking out €18m to secure Greenwood’s services and in the process, the club will hand United 50% of the fee from the attacker’s future sale.

President of Lazio Claudio Lotito is personally leading the charge to land Greenwood.

However, he’s unlikely to be successful as United are adamant that only a straight cash deal for Greenwood will do. The Red Devils are in desperate need of cash to boost their own transfer kitty.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



