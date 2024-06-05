Lazio Ready to Kickstart Negotiations for Manchester City Youth Product

Lazio have reportedly set their sights on Hatayspor midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming campaign.

According to Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the Biancocelesti are intrigued by the 23-year-old Nigerian who primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also fill in a deeper role, or as a right winger.

Lazio Ready to Launch Talks with Hatayspor for Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru started his career at Manchester City. He rose through the club’s ranks and eventually represented their U23 team. But in 2020, he left the nest in search of additional playing, thus joining Sheffield Wednesday on a contract running until June 2026.

Last summer, the Lagos native completed a free transfer to Hatayspor. His first campaign in the Turkish league was successful, as he contributed with nine goals and six assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, thus earning himself new admirers in the shape of Lazio.

Pedullà claims the Biancocelesti have already inquired about his cost. Hatayspor are reportedly asking for €6 million plus bonuses to part ways with the midfielder. Hence, the negotiations between the two parties will reportedly start soon, and a meeting has already been scheduled.