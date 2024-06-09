Lazio Pushing for New Contract With Inter Target

Lazio are working to set up a new contract for Christos Mandas amidst serious interest from Inter ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Greek shot stopper joined the Biancocelesti from OFI Crete last summer for around €1.3 million, being signed as a backup option to Ivan Provedel. He didn’t feature in the first half of the season, but was suddenly thrust into action in March.

With Provedel out injured for around two months due to an ankle injury, Mandas started eight Serie A matches for Lazio, where he quickly impressed between the posts, proving himself a talented goalkeeper.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Lazio are negotiating a new contract with Mandas, wanting to protect their talented shot stopper. He is asking for a deal worth around €800,000 net per season, higher than the €500,000 net offered by the club.

In the background, Inter are seriously interested in snapping up the 22-year-old to work alongside Yann Sommer. A €15 million price tag has been set by the Biancocelesti and some Premier League clubs are also interested.