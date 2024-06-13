Lazio Pushing to Agree Deals for Three Key Targets

Lazio are working to close out deals for three important targets as they look to kickstart a new era under Marco Baroni.

The Italian tactician has now taken over at the Biancocelesti following the recent resignation of Igor Tudor and is hard at work planning the club’s summer transfer market alongside president Claudio Lotito and sporting director Angelo Fabiani.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio Pushing to Agree Deals for Three Key Targets

13 Jun 2024, 6:00

Girona Send in Second Offer for Talented Lazio Striker

13 Jun 2024, 5:00

Lazio Prepare to Send in Offer for Hatayspor Talent

12 Jun 2024, 6:00

In the meantime, Lazio are hoping to find a way to retain Matteo Guendouzi, who was keen to leave the club due to his poor relationship with Tudor. Now that the Croatian coach has departed, the hope is that the Frenchman will be convinced to stay.

As detailed by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio are keen to close out deals for Hellas Verona duo Tijjani Noslin and Juan Cabal, who have a combined €25 million price tag, as well as Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

For the Verona pair, Lotito is in close contact with Maurizio Setti and the costs of a double deal could be reduced by including a player in exchange. For the Hatayspor midfielder, the plan is to reach a total agreement within the coming days and he is keen on the idea of heading to Rome.