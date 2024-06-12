Lazio Prepare to Send in Offer for Hatayspor Talent

Lazio recently held a conference call with Hatayspor to discuss a deal for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and will soon send in their first offer.

The Biancocelesti have now sold long-time playmaker Luis Alberto to Qatari side Al-Duhail, leaving a gaping hole in the squad. The club are now on the hunt for a replacement, needing a source of creativity behind the frontline.

Lazio identified Dele-Bashiru as an intriguing target and new head coach Marco Baroni has already signed off on the deal, believing the 23-year-old has similar characteristics to Michael Folorunsho, who he had at Hellas Verona.

As reported by Alfredo Pedulla, Lazio have been in close contact with Hatayspor again and are now ready to send in their first official offer for Dele-Bashiru, hoping to pay less than €7 million plus add-ons.

The Biancocelesti’s goal is to close out a deal with the Turkish side before the weekend. Other clubs have been linked with the midfielder, but he’s pushing for a move to the Italian capital.