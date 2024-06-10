Lazio Prepare to Meet Feyenoord for Interesting Liverpool Target

Lazio will meet with Feyenoord in the coming days to present their first offer for Liverpool linked playmaker Calvin Stengs.

The Biancocelesti are on the hunt for a strong replacement for Luis Alberto, who is ready to complete his move to Qatari side Al-Duhail, and have already identified a handful of possible options, including Stengs and Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

More Stories / Lazio Transfer News

Lazio Prepare to Meet Feyenoord for Interesting Liverpool Target

10 Jun 2024, 7:00

Lazio Moving Forward for Exciting Hatayspor Midfielder

10 Jun 2024, 6:00

Baroni & Lazio Identify Four Key Transfer Priorities

9 Jun 2024, 7:30

In the meantime, Lazio are preparing to welcome new head coach Marco Baroni, who will take on the job in the Italian capital following Igor Tudor’s acrimonious exit last week. Other transfer priorities include a new striker and a tactically flexible full back, as well as Salernitana’s Loum Tchaouna.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio are ready for a new meeting with Feyenoord this week to present an offer for Stengs following their initial exploration of a deal. He is valued at around €15 million and Claudio Lotito is ready to offer €10 million plus add-ons.

The major obstacle for the Biancocelesti is Liverpool’s interest, with their new head coach Arne Slot keen to be reunited with the 25-year-old.